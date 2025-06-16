Avino Silver (ASM) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Avino Silver (ASM)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 33.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $3.81 in the previous session. Avino Silver has gained 304.1% since the start of the year compared to the 9.3% move for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 35.4% return for the Zacks Mining - Silver industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on May 13, 2025, Avino Silver reported EPS of $0.07 versus consensus estimate of $0.03 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 5.23%.

For the current fiscal year, Avino Silver is expected to post earnings of $0.13 per share on $75.15 million in revenues. This represents a -13.33% change in EPS on a 13.56% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.14 per share on $80.85 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.54% and 7.58%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Avino Silver may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Avino Silver has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 27.4X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 26.2X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 20.2X versus its peer group's average of 16.5X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Avino Silver fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Avino Silver shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

