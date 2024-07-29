Avino Silver (ASM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Avino Silver (ASM) standing at $1.04, reflecting a +0.97% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 14.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on August 13, 2024. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.5 million, showing a 46.42% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $59.75 million. These totals would mark changes of +25% and +36.14%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25% higher. Avino Silver is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Avino Silver currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.79, so one might conclude that Avino Silver is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 3, this industry ranks in the top 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

