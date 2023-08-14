Avino Silver (ASM) Reports Break-Even Earnings, Lower Sales in Q2

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported break-even earnings per share in second-quarter 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 1 cent per share. The company had reported earnings per share of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time items, it reported earnings per share of 1 cent in the second quarter, compared with earnings per share of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver’s revenues dipped 2% year over year to $9.2 million in the quarter under review, owing to lower concentrate shipments. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $10 million.

Avino Silver reported consolidation production of 587,317 silver equivalent ounces in the second quarter of 2023, which was down 10% year over year. This comprised 232,417 ounces of silver, 1,520 ounces of gold and 1,445,552 pounds of copper. Silver production improved 3%, gold output rose 13% while copper production declined 12%.

Operational Update

The company recorded cash costs of $16.33 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating an increase of 95% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $23.06 per silver payable equivalent ounce rose 45% from the prior-year quarter.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $1.04 million in the quarter, down 73% from the $3.9 million reported in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was $0.4 million, plunging 90% from $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Avino Silver ended the second quarter of 2023 with $1.2 million of cash in hand, down from $2.7 million at the end of the first quarter of 2023. Cash provided by operating activities during the quarter was $1.2 million. Capital expenditure for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.8 million.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have declined 0.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s 2% fall.



Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS, PPG Industries, Inc. PPG and Bunge Limited BG. CRS and PPG sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and BG has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Carpenter Technology has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’s fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share. The consensus estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings has moved 12% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 54% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PPG Industries’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $7.47, indicating growth of 23.5% from the prior-year actual. Earnings estimates have moved 3% north in the past 60 days. It has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.3%. PPG’s shares have gained 0.2% in the past year.



Bunge has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 20.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BG’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $12.13 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 4% north over the past 60 days. BG’s have shares gained 12% in the last year.

