Avino Silver (ASM) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $11.02, marking a -1.96% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.72%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 12.37%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of Avino Silver will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Avino Silver is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $29.1 million, indicating a 19.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $90.3 million, representing changes of +13.33% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.86% higher within the past month. Avino Silver presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Avino Silver's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 30.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.88, which means Avino Silver is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

