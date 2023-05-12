Avino Silver (ASM) Q1 Earnings Meet Estimates, Decline Y/Y

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of 1 cent, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company reported earnings per share of 3 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time items, it recorded break-even earnings in the first quarter compared with earnings per share of 1 cent in the year-ago quarter.



Avino Silver’s revenues fell 11% year over year to $9.8 million in the quarter under review from the $11 million reported in the prior year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11 million. The downside resulted from the negative impacts of the timing of concentrate shipments.



Avino Silver reported consolidation production of 678,247 silver equivalent ounces in the first quarter of 2023. This comprised 234,338 ounces of silver, 2,286 ounces of gold and 1,397,637 pounds of copper.

Operational Update

The company recorded cash costs of $14.22 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating an increase of 27% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $20.17 per silver payable equivalent ounce rose 10% from the prior-year quarter.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $1.8 million in the quarter, down from the $4.7 million record in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was $286 million compared with $2,777 million in the year-ago quarter.

Avino Silver Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Avino Silver price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Avino Silver Quote

Financial Position

Avino Silver ended the first quarter of 2023 with $2.7 million of cash in hand, down from $11.2 million at the end of 2022. Cash provided by operating activities during the quarter was $0.4 million.



Capital expenditure for the first quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 28% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 3.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Gold Fields Limited GFI, Steel Dynamics STLD, and Alamos Gold Inc. AGI. GFI currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and STLD and AGI carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gold Fields’ fiscal 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.01. Earnings estimates have moved 6.3% north in the past 60 days. GFI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.7%, on average. Its shares have gained 46.2% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ earnings per share is pegged at $15.99 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 37% upward in the past 60 days. STLD has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 10.7%, on average. The company has gained 26.6% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alamos Gold’s earnings per share is pegged at $0.47 for 2023. Earnings estimates have been revised 14.6% upward in the past 60 days. AGI has gained 91.4% in a year.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.