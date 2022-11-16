Avino Silver (ASM) Posts Break-Even Earnings in Q3, Shares Gain

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd.’s ASM shares have gained 5% since it reported third-quarter results on Nov 10. Record production numbers at the Avino mine during the quarter led to a 385% surge in its top line despite lower metal prices throughout the quarter.



ASM reported third-quarter 2022 break-even adjusted earnings per share that missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of 2 cents per share. The company had reported a loss of 1 cent per share in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported a loss of 1 cent per share in the third quarter against break-even earnings in the year-ago quarter.



Avino Silver’s revenues skyrocketed 385% year over year to $9.1 million in the quarter under review. However, the top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12 million.



ASM reported record consolidation production of 778,008 silver equivalent ounces in the quarter, marking a 173% increase year over year. This comprised 285,444 ounces of silver, 1,201 ounces of gold, and 2,101,635 pounds of copper.

Operational Update

The company recorded cash costs of $10.29 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating a 166% surge from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $17.32 per silver payable equivalent ounce came in 32% lower than the prior-year quarter.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $2 million in the quarter, a solid 143% rise from $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was $0.1 million against a loss of $0.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Avino Silver ended the third quarter of 2022 with $10.9 million of cash in hand, down from the $24.8 million at the 2021-end. Cash flow from operations during the quarter was $1.6 million.



Capital expenditures for the quarter were $2.7 million. So far in the year, ASM has spent $6.1 million on capital expenditures. The company expects total capital expenditure for 2022 in the range of $7 million to $9 million.

Price Performance



Shares of the company have fallen 35.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 29.6%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Avino Silver currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. SQM, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. RS. While SQM and CMC sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), RS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sociedad has a projected earnings growth rate of 538.1% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SQM’s current-year earnings has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Sociedad has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 27.2%. SQM has rallied around 60% in a year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC's current-year earnings has been revised 3.8% upward in the past 60 days. Commercial Metals’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters.



CMC has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 19.7%, on average. The company’s shares have gained around 38% in a year.



Reliance Steel has a projected earnings growth rate of 29.7% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RS's current-year earnings has been revised 0.1% upward in the past 60 days.



Reliance Steel’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 13.6%, on average. RS has gained around 23% in a year.

