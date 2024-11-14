Is Avino Silver (ASM) Outperforming Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Avino Silver (ASM) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Basic Materials peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Avino Silver is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 235 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM's full-year earnings has moved 12.5% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASM has moved about 109.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Basic Materials companies have returned an average of -4.3%. This means that Avino Silver is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Basic Materials stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM). The stock has returned 21.5% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Triple Flag Precious Metals' current year EPS has increased 6.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Avino Silver belongs to the Mining - Silver industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.4% this year, meaning that ASM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Triple Flag Precious Metals falls under the Mining - Gold industry. Currently, this industry has 38 stocks and is ranked #29. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.8%.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track Avino Silver and Triple Flag Precious Metals. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (TFPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.