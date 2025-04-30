Avino Silver (ASM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $2.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.93% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.15% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 22.86% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.03, marking a 50% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $17.9 million, indicating a 44.47% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.08 per share and revenue of $71.5 million, which would represent changes of -46.67% and +8.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.39% higher. Avino Silver is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Avino Silver is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.67. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.31.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, finds itself in the top 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

