Avino Silver (ASM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

Avino Silver (ASM) ended the recent trading session at $6.86, demonstrating a +2.69% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.26% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.25%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 8.62%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Avino Silver to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.7 million, up 13.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $89.65 million, representing changes of +13.33% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Avino Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Avino Silver is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Avino Silver has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.03 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.17.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, finds itself in the top 16% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.