Avino Silver (ASM) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Avino Silver (ASM)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 24.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $5.64 in the previous session. Avino Silver has gained 528.8% since the start of the year compared to the 25.7% gain for the Zacks Basic Materials sector and the 120.3% return for the Zacks Mining - Silver industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 13, 2025, Avino Silver reported EPS of $0.06 versus consensus estimate of $0.02 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 21.82%.

For the current fiscal year, Avino Silver is expected to post earnings of $0.14 per share on $90.05 in revenues. This represents a -6.67% change in EPS on a 36.07% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.22 per share on $103.65 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 57.14% and 15.1%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While Avino Silver has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Avino Silver has a Value Score of F. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 39.6X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 30.9X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 31.5X versus its peer group's average of 30X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Avino Silver fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Avino Silver shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ASM Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ASM have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN). BVN has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of C, and a Momentum Score of A.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. beat our consensus estimate by 33.33%, and for the current fiscal year, BVN is expected to post earnings of $1.79 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion.

Shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. have gained 25.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 14.12X and a P/CF of 15.89X.

The Mining - Silver industry is in the top 7% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ASM and BVN, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

