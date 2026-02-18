Avino Silver (ASM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Avino Silver (ASM) closed the most recent trading day at $9.22, moving +2.56% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.56% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.78%.

The company's stock has climbed by 28.43% in the past month, exceeding the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 14.29% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.1 million, up 19.36% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.17 per share and a revenue of $90.3 million, demonstrating changes of +13.33% and +36.45%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 25.86% higher. Avino Silver currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Avino Silver currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.63. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.53.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

