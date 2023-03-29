Avino Silver (ASM) Earnings Beat in Q4, Revenues Improve Y/Y

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of 3 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. The company reported earnings per share of 5 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 1 cent per share in the fourth quarter compared with earnings per share of 3 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Avino Silver’s revenues increased 57% year over year to a record $14.6 million in the quarter under review compared with $9.3 million reported in the prior year. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.3 million.



Avino Silver reported consolidation production of 770,127 silver equivalent ounces in the fourth quarter of 2022. This comprised 309,856 ounces of silver, 2,426 ounces of gold and 1,540,851 pounds of copper.

Operational Update

The company recorded cash costs of $11.76 per silver equivalent payable ounce, indicating an increase of 30% from the year-ago quarter. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) of $18.63 per silver payable equivalent ounce rose 8% from the prior-year quarter.



Avino Silver reported a mine-operating profit of $4.4 million in the quarter, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. EBITDA was $3.2 million compared with $4.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Position

Avino Silver ended the fourth quarter of 2022 with $11.2 million of cash in hand, down from $24.8 million at the end of 2021. Cash provided by operating activities during the year was $11.8 million.



Capital expenditure for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.7 million. In 2022, ASM spent $8.9 million on capital expenditure. The figure was within the previously disclosed guidance of $7-$9 million.

2022 Performance

The company delivered adjusted earnings per share of 8 cents in 2022, a significant increase from 2021 earnings of 2 cents per share. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 4 cents per share. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings of 3 cents per share in 2022 against a loss per share of 2 cents a year ago.



Avino Silver’s revenues skyrocketed 294% year over year to a record $44.1 million in 2022. The top line figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $42 million.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have fallen 9.4% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 28.1%.



