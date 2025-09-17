Avino Silver (ASM) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Avino Silver (ASM) closed at $4.39, marking a -1.35% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 20.6% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Avino Silver in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.03, down 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $19.5 million, indicating a 33.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

ASM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $87.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.67% and +31.92%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, Avino Silver boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Avino Silver is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 40.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 30.76, which means Avino Silver is trading at a premium to the group.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.