Avino Silver (ASM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Avino Silver (ASM) ended the recent trading session at $3.56, demonstrating a +1.42% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.73% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.21%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector lost 1.45%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.47%.

The upcoming earnings release of Avino Silver will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 13, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.03, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.3 million, up 23.73% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $84.3 million, indicating changes of +13.33% and +27.38%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Avino Silver. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.33% higher. Right now, Avino Silver possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Avino Silver's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.65. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.65.

The Mining - Silver industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, finds itself in the top 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

