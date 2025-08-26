Avino Silver Acquires Full Ownership of La Preciosa, Rallies 4%

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM gained 4% as it announced on Monday that it acquired the full ownership of its La Preciosa project from Deterra Royalties Limited. This deal provides Avino Silver with full value and control of La Preciosa and eliminates the royalty burden prior to commencing production by the end of 2025.

Details of Avino Silver’s La Preciosa Buyout Deal

La Preciosa is one of Mexico’s largest undeveloped silver resources.



In March 2022, Avino Silver acquired La Preciosa from Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE and issued the La Preciosa Obligations to Coeur Mining as part of the deal. In May 2023, Coeur Mining sold these obligations to Trident Royalties Plc, which was then acquired by Deterra in September 2024.



Avino Silver acquired La Preciosa Obligations from Deterra for an upfront payment of $13.25 million and a deferred payment of $8.75 million payable after one year of closing.



The company will pay upfront with existing cash on hand. The deferred payment is expected to be paid in cash and is structured to align with an existing production payment obligation that the company intends to fulfill by the end of 2026.



This deal is expected to lower La Preciosa’s operating cost profile. Avino Silver's recent operations are reporting substantial profits and cash flow, backed by favorable metal prices. This puts the company in its strongest financial position yet. This financial strength allows ASM to explore opportunities that will benefit shareholders.

ASM’s Q2 Performance

The company reported earnings per share of 6 cents for the second quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents. ASM reported earnings of 3 cents in the second quarter of 2024. The improvement in earnings was aided by increased metal prices and consistent production.



Avino Silver’s revenues increased 47% year over year to $22 million, owing to higher sales and metal prices. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18 million. Payable silver equivalent sold increased 26% year over year to 676,453 ounces.

Avino Silver Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of the company have skyrocketed 303.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s 40.8% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

