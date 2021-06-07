Avima launches arbitration against Congo Republic in iron ore dispute

Adds details

MELBOURNE, June 7 (Reuters) - Avima Iron Ore Limited said on Monday it had launched arbitration proceedings against Congo Republic and is seeking $27 billionin damages after the government stripped its production license last year.

The United Arab Emirates-registered company's iron ore licence was one of three that Congo’s government revoked late last year and handed to a little-known company backed by Chinese investment called Sangha Mining Development Sasu.

Proceedings commenced at the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce last Friday, Avima said in a statement.

Congo's mines ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Melanie Burton and Aaron Ross in Dakar Editing by Bate Felix)

((Aaron.Ross@thomsonreuters.com; +221 77 569 1702;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.