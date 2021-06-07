Avima launches arbitration against Congo Republic in iron ore dispute

MELBOURNE, June 7 (Reuters) - Avima Iron Ore Limited said on Monday it had launched arbitration proceedings against Congo Republic over the government's decision last year to strip the license for its iron ore mine.

