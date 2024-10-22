News & Insights

Avila Energy Appoints New Directors Amid Growth

October 22, 2024 — 08:38 pm EDT

Petro Viking Energy (TSE:VIK) has released an update.

Avila Energy Corporation has appointed three new directors, bringing a wealth of experience in fields such as pipeline integrity, corporate sales, and legal expertise in the oil and gas industry. The company aims to strengthen its leadership team as it continues to focus on its vision of becoming a vertically integrated, carbon-neutral energy producer through innovative techniques and direct-to-consumer sales.

