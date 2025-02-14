Avient's Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Revenues Miss

Avient Corporation AVNT logged earnings from continuing operations of 52 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2024, up from earnings of 30 cents it had reported a year ago.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings for the reported quarter came in at 49 cents per share. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 48 cents.



Avient raked in revenues of $746.5 million, up around 4% year over year. It, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $751.2 million. Organic sales were up 5% year over year aided by growth in all geographic regions.

AVNT’s Segment Highlights

Sales from the Color, Additives and Inks unit were $467.7 million in the reported quarter, up roughly 2% year over year. It was below the consensus estimate of $479 million.



Specialty Engineered Materials recorded sales of $279.7 million, up around 8% year over year. It was above the consensus estimate of $277 million.

AVNT’s FY24 Results

Earnings (as reported) for full-year 2024 was $1.84 per share, up from 83 cents per share a year ago. Net sales rose around 3% year over year to $3,240.4 million.

Avient’s Financial Position

Avient ended 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of roughly $544.5 million, flat year over year. Long-term debt was around $2,059.3 million, down around 0.5% from the prior year.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $256.8 million for full-year 2024, up around 27% year over year.

AVNT’s Outlook

The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.70-$2.94 per share. the mid-point represents an 11% growth excluding the unfavorable currency impact. AVNT sees adjusted EBITDA in the band of $540-$570 million for the full year.



Avient projects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be 76 cents per share. This represents a 6% growth, excluding the currency impact.

AVNT Stock’s Price Performance

Avient’s shares have gained 8.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Chemicals Diversified industry’s 3.2% decline.



AVNT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



