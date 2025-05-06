Markets
AVNT

Avient Slips To Loss In Q1, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

May 06, 2025 — 08:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avient Corp. (AVNT), a manufacturer of specialized polymer materials, on Tuesday announced that it has reported net loss in the first quarter compared with profit in the previous year. The company continues to project full year adjusted earnings guidance.

For the first quarter, Net loss attributable to the company was loss of $20.2 million compared with profit of $49.4 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $0.22 compared with earnings per share of $0.54 last year.

Adjusted income was $70 million, versus $69.8 million in the previous year's quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were in line with the previous year's $0.76.

Seven analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales declined to $826.6 million from $829 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025 guidance, the company said the guidance is unchanged for adjusted EBITDA, expecting to range between $540 and $570 million, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $2.70 and $2.94.

In the pre-market trading, Avient is 0.35% higher at $34.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.