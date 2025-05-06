Avient Slips To Loss In Q1, Reaffirms FY25 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Avient Corp. (AVNT), a manufacturer of specialized polymer materials, on Tuesday announced that it has reported net loss in the first quarter compared with profit in the previous year. The company continues to project full year adjusted earnings guidance.

For the first quarter, Net loss attributable to the company was loss of $20.2 million compared with profit of $49.4 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $0.22 compared with earnings per share of $0.54 last year.

Adjusted income was $70 million, versus $69.8 million in the previous year's quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share were in line with the previous year's $0.76.

Seven analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales declined to $826.6 million from $829 million last year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2025 guidance, the company said the guidance is unchanged for adjusted EBITDA, expecting to range between $540 and $570 million, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be between $2.70 and $2.94.

In the pre-market trading, Avient is 0.35% higher at $34.12 on the New York Stock Exchange.

