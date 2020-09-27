Avient Shares End About 7% Higher on Strong Q3 Outlook; Target Price $33

Avient Corporation, an international polymer services company, said that markets are recovering from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, expects third-quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA to nearly $905 million and $107 million, respectively, sending its shares up about 7%.

The company also stated it expects to generate $80 million of free cash flow during the quarter and is on track to deliver $240 million of free cash flow for the year, which compares to $160 million in 2019.

âAvient expects typical seasonality to still play a role during the fourth quarter, but it is not clear how much the ongoing recovery from COVID could offset this as customers remain cautious about the broader macro,â said Vincent Andrews, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.

âOf note, savings, particularly T&E, are not expected to reverse in 3Q or 4Q 2020. Longer-term, Avient expects T&E to start picking up in 2021, but thinks it is unlikely that it will ever return to 2019 type spend,â Andrews added.

Avient shares closed 6.89% higher at $26.84 on Friday. However, the stock is still down about 30% so far this year.

Avient stock forecast

Seven analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $33.00 with a high forecast of $39.00 and a low forecast of $29.00. The average price target represents a 22.95% increase from the last price of $26.84. From those seven equity analysts, four rated âBuyâ, three rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.

Morgan Stanley target price is $30 with a high of $37 under a bull scenario and $19 under the worst-case scenario. Avient had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $35 from $33. The brokerage presently has an âoverweightâ rating on the stock.

A few other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies lowered their target price to $28 from $31, while Stifel raised their stock price forecast to $29 from $25 in July.

Analyst views

âA reasonable valuation on 2021 expectations, with several levers to pull to create incremental shareholder value. Like its peers, Polyone faces an uncertain 2020/2021, however, its favourable end market exposure (i.e., limited autos, over-indexed to consumer/packaging/health care) put its likely volume decline on the lower end of the industry spectrum (-15% to -35%),â Morgan Stanleyâs Andrews added.

âPolyone fits into our preferred defensive paradigm given its business mix, synergies from the soon to close Clariant acquisition (i.e., self-help), and its just 7.0-times 2021 EBITDA multiple ex-Clariant and 7.4-times 2021 pro-forma for Clariant (note: cons. forecasts a reasonable ~9% EBITDA rebound in 2021.â

Upside and Downside Risks

Upside: Beyond general COVID-related positive macro shocks, greater than expected revenue and cost synergies from the Clariant acquisition as well as the potential for both accretive and mix improving M&A in the companies sub-scale composites business â highlighted by Morgan Stanley.

Downside: Timing risk of large scale Clariant deal close and/or poor integration/increased competitive activity. Elevated leverage level weighs on valuation.

Check outÂ FX Empireâs earnings calendar

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.