Avient Shares End About 7% Higher on Strong Q3 Outlook; Target Price $33
Avient Corporation, an international polymer services company, said that markets are recovering from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore, expects third-quarter sales and adjusted EBITDA to nearly $905 million and $107 million, respectively, sending its shares up about 7%.
The company also stated it expects to generate $80 million of free cash flow during the quarter and is on track to deliver $240 million of free cash flow for the year, which compares to $160 million in 2019.
âAvient expects typical seasonality to still play a role during the fourth quarter, but it is not clear how much the ongoing recovery from COVID could offset this as customers remain cautious about the broader macro,â said Vincent Andrews, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
âOf note, savings, particularly T&E, are not expected to reverse in 3Q or 4Q 2020. Longer-term, Avient expects T&E to start picking up in 2021, but thinks it is unlikely that it will ever return to 2019 type spend,â Andrews added.
Avient shares closed 6.89% higher at $26.84 on Friday. However, the stock is still down about 30% so far this year.
Avient stock forecast
Seven analysts forecast the average price in 12 months at $33.00 with a high forecast of $39.00 and a low forecast of $29.00. The average price target represents a 22.95% increase from the last price of $26.84. From those seven equity analysts, four rated âBuyâ, three rated âHoldâ and none rated âSellâ, according to Tipranks.
Morgan Stanley target price is $30 with a high of $37 under a bull scenario and $19 under the worst-case scenario. Avient had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $35 from $33. The brokerage presently has an âoverweightâ rating on the stock.
A few other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies lowered their target price to $28 from $31, while Stifel raised their stock price forecast to $29 from $25 in July.
Analyst views
âA reasonable valuation on 2021 expectations, with several levers to pull to create incremental shareholder value. Like its peers, Polyone faces an uncertain 2020/2021, however, its favourable end market exposure (i.e., limited autos, over-indexed to consumer/packaging/health care) put its likely volume decline on the lower end of the industry spectrum (-15% to -35%),â Morgan Stanleyâs Andrews added.
âPolyone fits into our preferred defensive paradigm given its business mix, synergies from the soon to close Clariant acquisition (i.e., self-help), and its just 7.0-times 2021 EBITDA multiple ex-Clariant and 7.4-times 2021 pro-forma for Clariant (note: cons. forecasts a reasonable ~9% EBITDA rebound in 2021.â
Upside and Downside Risks
Upside: Beyond general COVID-related positive macro shocks, greater than expected revenue and cost synergies from the Clariant acquisition as well as the potential for both accretive and mix improving M&A in the companies sub-scale composites business â highlighted by Morgan Stanley.
Downside: Timing risk of large scale Clariant deal close and/or poor integration/increased competitive activity. Elevated leverage level weighs on valuation.
Check outÂ FX Empireâs earnings calendar
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis â Big Decision for Buyers at 105.526 to 105.885
- Costco Sells Off Despite Strong Quarter
- Is Gold About to Move Higher?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition
- Investors Brace for Months of Big Market Swings as Virus, Political Worries Loom
- EXCLUSIVE-Electric vehicle charge network ChargePoint nears deal to go public -sources
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Sunworks, Switchback Energy Acquisition, E.W. Scripps, Tesla