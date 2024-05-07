News & Insights

AVNT

Avient Sees Q2 Profit Above View; Revises Annual Profit Guidance - Update

May 07, 2024 — 06:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Looking ahead, Avient Corporation (AVNT) has initiated second-quarter earnings outlook, above analysts' forecast.

For the, the company expects adjusted income per share of $0.71, above analysts' forecast for $0.69 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude one-off items.

For the full year, citing better-than-expected first-quarter results, the company lifted the lower end of its annual earnings guidance, which is in line with Street view. Avient now expects adjusted income per share of $2.50 to $2.65 against earlier guidance of $2.40 and $2.65 per share.

Analysts, on average, expect the firm to earn $2.54 per share, for the year.

Q1 Results:

AVIENT revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $49.4 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $19.9 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AVIENT CORP reported adjusted earnings of $69.8 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.0% to $829 million from $845.7 million last year.

AVIENT CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $49.4 Mln. vs. $19.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.22 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $829 Mln vs. $845.7 Mln last year.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
