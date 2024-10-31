Avient reports Q3 adjusted EPS 65c, consensus 63c

Reports Q3 revenue $815.2M, consensus $797.48M. “The Avient (AVNT) team delivered another strong quarter, ahead of our expectations, driven by organic revenue growth across all regions and most end markets,” said Ashish Khandpur, president and CEO of Avient Corporation. “Both business segments performed well as we continue to capitalize on winning new business and gaining share, while serving the underlying market demand.”

