News & Insights

Stocks
AVNT

Avient reports Q3 adjusted EPS 65c, consensus 63c

October 31, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $815.2M, consensus $797.48M. “The Avient (AVNT) team delivered another strong quarter, ahead of our expectations, driven by organic revenue growth across all regions and most end markets,” said Ashish Khandpur, president and CEO of Avient Corporation. “Both business segments performed well as we continue to capitalize on winning new business and gaining share, while serving the underlying market demand.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AVNT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.