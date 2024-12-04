News & Insights

Avient price target raised to $59 from $55 at Wells Fargo

December 04, 2024 — 08:25 pm EST

Wells Fargo raised the firm’s price target on Avient (AVNT) to $59 from $55 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm is incrementally positive on the stock after the company’s investor day presentation, which highlighted a strategy focused on organic growth and margin expansion, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Avient’s margins should be structurally higher as margins have increased for its Clariant business and Dyneema is a 30%+ EBITDA margin business, the firm adds.

