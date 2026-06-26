Avient Launches PREPERM Low Loss Dielectric Thermoplastics Globally

Avient Corporation AVNT has introduced its new PREPERM Low Loss Dielectric Thermoplastics, a modified polyphenylene ether (PPE) solution engineered to support the rapid growth of 5G/6G-enabled radar sensing. The new addition provides automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), intelligent transportation and humanoid robotics. The new PPE-based portfolio helps overcome signal-loss, warpage and BSIS compliance barriers of conventional glass-fiber-reinforced polybutylene terephthalate (PBT+GF) materials.

The PREPERM portfolio addresses these challenges with a dielectric constant (Dk) ranging from 2.53 to 2.94 and a loss tangent (Df) as low as 0.001 at 2.5 GHz. It is built to deliver at high frequencies. According to Avient’s in-house RF testing, the materials delivered improved gain, detection angles and elevation angle compared to traditional PBT+GF alternatives.

The portfolio includes four grades, offered in both unfilled and glass-filled PPE variants. These materials are optimized for the entire radome assembly, including high-impact and laser-weldable performance, structural requirements and laser absorption, while enabling a smooth upgrade for manufacturers currently using PBT+GF with dimensional stability.

Produced in Asia and available worldwide, PREPERM thermoplastics are expected to help automotive suppliers, traffic radar manufacturers, and robotics developers improve radar performance and manufacturing efficiency for mmWave radome applications.

AVNT shares have gained 12.7% over the past year compared with the industry’s 22.9% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

AVNT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Nucor Corporation NUE, Dow Inc. DOW and Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM.

While NUE and DOW sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, ASM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NUE’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $17.08 per share, indicating a 121.53% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the remaining two, with an average surprise of 8.10%. NUE’s shares have jumped 89.4% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DOW’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $2.61 per share, indicating a rise of 377.66% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. DOW’sshares have gained 8.6% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASM’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at 34 cents per share, indicating a 17.24% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 125%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nucor Corporation (NUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dow Inc. (DOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avino Silver (ASM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avient Corporation (AVNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.