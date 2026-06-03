Avient Expands Therma-Tech Portfolio With New Graphite Grades

Avient Corporation AVNT has expanded its Therma-Tech product line with the launch of eight new thermally conductive formulations based on natural graphite. The new materials are aimed at helping manufacturers improve heat management while supporting efforts to reduce weight, lower costs and advance sustainability objectives.

Rising electrification across transportation, industrial equipment, appliances and electronics is placing greater emphasis on improving thermal management while reducing weight and costs. As a result, OEMs and product designers pursuing lightweighting strategies are increasingly evaluating plastic materials as alternatives to traditional metal components in thermal management applications.

The natural graphite used in the new grades has a lower carbon footprint and generally requires less energy to produce than synthetic graphite. Certain grades in the expanded portfolio contain post-industrial recycled content to help meet sustainability objectives. The technology utilizes natural graphite to achieve high thermal conductivity while offering performance on par with more expensive specialty filler systems.

The expanded portfolio offers a more cost-efficient option than existing high-performance thermally conductive technologies. The new grades retain the thermal performance and design flexibility of existing Therma-Tech products and can be evaluated against metal and thermally conductive polymer materials. They are also compatible with standard injection molding equipment, reducing the need for specialized manufacturing systems.

The new natural graphite-based grades are designed for applications that require thermal management, reduced weight and design flexibility. They can be used in LED lighting components, automotive heat sinks, heat exchange equipment, electronics and appliance housings, and healthcare devices.

Avient will present its Therma-Tech thermally conductive products at the FIP and Equiplast trade shows in Europe from June 2 to 5.

Shares of Avient have lost 3.5% over the past year against the industry’s 9.5% growth.



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AVNT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

AVNT currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. LYB and Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV.

While ORLA and LYB sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each at present, FNV carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ORLA’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating a rise of 82.2% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.16%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYB’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.73 per share, implying a 413.5% year-over-year surge. Its earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the four trailing quarters and missed in the remaining two.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s 2026 earnings is pinned at $8.85 per share, calling for a 58.6% year-over-year increase. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.28%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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