AVIENT Earnings Results: $AVNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVIENT ($AVNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $746,500,000, missing estimates of $764,000,400 by $-17,500,400.

AVIENT Insider Trading Activity

AVIENT insiders have traded $AVNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOEL R. RATHBUN (SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions) sold 5,762 shares for an estimated $296,431

AVIENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of AVIENT stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AVIENT Government Contracts

We have seen $87,505 of award payments to $AVNT over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

