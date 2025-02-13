AVIENT Earnings Results: $AVNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

AVIENT ($AVNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.49 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $746,500,000, missing estimates of $764,000,400 by $-17,500,400.
AVIENT Insider Trading Activity
AVIENT insiders have traded $AVNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEL R. RATHBUN (SVP, Mergers & Acquisitions) sold 5,762 shares for an estimated $296,431
AVIENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 164 institutional investors add shares of AVIENT stock to their portfolio, and 150 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 1,205,083 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $60,639,776
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 797,112 shares (+120.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,569,996
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 784,178 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,041,513
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 571,232 shares (-14.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,340,539
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 542,472 shares (+86.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,297,191
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 479,461 shares (-52.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,126,477
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 434,803 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,879,286
AVIENT Government Contracts
We have seen $87,505 of award payments to $AVNT over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BLUE NY ZYTEL 42A: $87,505
