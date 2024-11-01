Avient Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Avient Corporation ( (AVNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Avient Corporation presented to its investors.

Avient Corporation is a prominent provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, operating in the chemical industry with a focus on transforming customer challenges into opportunities through innovative products.

Avient Corporation reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with sales increasing by 8% to $815 million compared to the previous year. The company also achieved a significant rise in GAAP EPS from continuing operations, reaching $0.41, compared to $0.06 in the same quarter last year.

Key financial highlights include an adjusted EPS of $0.65, surpassing guidance and marking a 14% increase from the prior year. This improvement was driven by organic revenue growth and margin expansion in both business segments, along with reduced interest expenses. Additionally, the company announced a 5% increase in its annualized dividend, marking its fourteenth consecutive annual increase.

Looking ahead, Avient has narrowed its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $2.63 to $2.67, indicating an 11% to 13% growth over the prior year. The company remains focused on strategic growth initiatives, aiming to capitalize on market trends and customer needs.

Avient’s management remains optimistic about the company’s growth trajectory, with plans to unveil its future strategy during the upcoming Investor Day in New York City. The company is poised to leverage its broad portfolio of technologies to drive sustainable growth and margin expansion.

