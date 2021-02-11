Avient Corporation Just Recorded A 40% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) just released its full-year report and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.4% to hit US$3.2b. Avient also reported a statutory profit of US$1.45, which was an impressive 40% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AVNT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Avient's nine analysts is for revenues of US$4.09b in 2021, which would reflect a sizeable 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 50% to US$2.20. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.90 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Avient's future following the latest results, with a solid gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 13% to US$51.11per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Avient at US$56.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$42.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Avient is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 26%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.3% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% per year. So it looks like Avient is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Avient following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Avient going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Avient (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

