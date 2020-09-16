Dividends
Avient Corporation (AVNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 17, 2020

Avient Corporation (AVNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.203 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AVNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.7, the dividend yield is 2.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVNT was $27.7, representing a -25.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.33 and a 218.94% increase over the 52 week low of $8.69.

AVNT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). AVNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.19. Zacks Investment Research reports AVNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.33%, compared to an industry average of -13.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

