Avient Corporation (AVNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 17, 2021

Avient Corporation (AVNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AVNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.09, the dividend yield is 1.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVNT was $51.09, representing a -5.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $54.21 and a 120.03% increase over the 52 week low of $23.22.

AVNT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). AVNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.94. Zacks Investment Research reports AVNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 63.87%, compared to an industry average of 29.3%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVNT as a top-10 holding:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVNT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JPSE with an increase of 14.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVNT at 0.38%.

