Avient Corporation (AVNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2020

Avient Corporation (AVNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.213 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AVNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $40.07, the dividend yield is 2.13%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVNT was $40.07, representing a 0.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $39.93 and a 361.37% increase over the 52 week low of $8.69.

AVNT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD). AVNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.65. Zacks Investment Research reports AVNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.43%, compared to an industry average of -9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AVNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVNT as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 19.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVNT at 1.35%.

