Avient Corporation (AVNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2021

Avient Corporation (AVNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.237 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 07, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AVNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $53.59, the dividend yield is 1.77%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AVNT was $53.59, representing a -12.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.46 and a 46.08% increase over the 52 week low of $36.69.

AVNT is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc (LIN) and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF). AVNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports AVNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 73.99%, compared to an industry average of 20.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the avnt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AVNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AVNT as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Real Asset Income ETF (VRAI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VRAI with an increase of 1.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AVNT at 1.25%.

