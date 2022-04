April 20 (Reuters) - Avient Corp AVNT.N said on Wednesday it has entered into an agreement with Royal DSM DSMN.AS to purchase the DSM Protective Materials business for $1.48 billion.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Mrinmay.Dey@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.