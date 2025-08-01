AVIENT CORP Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AVIENT CORP (AVNT) released earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $52.6 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $33.6 million, or $0.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AVIENT CORP reported adjusted earnings of $73.5 million or $0.80 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $866.5 million from $849.7 million last year.

AVIENT CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.6 Mln. vs. $33.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue: $866.5 Mln vs. $849.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.70 Full year EPS guidance: $2.77 to $2.87

