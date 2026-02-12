AVIENT CORP Profit Drops In Q4

(RTTNews) - AVIENT CORP (AVNT) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $16.9 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $48.3 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AVIENT CORP reported adjusted earnings of $51.3 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $760.6 million from $746.5 million last year.

AVIENT CORP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.9 Mln. vs. $48.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $760.6 Mln vs. $746.5 Mln last year.

