Avient Completes Purchase Of Protective Materials Business Of DSM

(RTTNews) - Avient Corp. (AVNT), a provider of specialized and sustainable material solutions, said it has completed its purchase of the protective materials business of DSM, which will now be called Avient Protective Materials and reported within the company's Specialty Engineered Materials segment. The acquisition included the Dyneema brand.

The business includes six production facilities, four R&D centers and approximately 1,000 employees located around the world.

The foundation of Avient Protective Materials is the renowned technology and globally admired brand of Dyneema.

