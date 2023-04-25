Avient Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AVNT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Avient Corp (Symbol: AVNT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.20, changing hands as low as $37.79 per share. Avient Corp shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVNT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVNT's low point in its 52 week range is $27.65 per share, with $52.68 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.87.

