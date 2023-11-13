Avient Appoints Ashish Khandpur To Succeed Robert Patterson As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - Avient Corp. (AVNT), a provider of sustainable material solutions, announced Monday that its Board of Directors has unanimously voted to elect Dr. Ashish Khandpur as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2023.

In connection with this appointment, the Board has elected Richard Fearon, Lead Independent Director, as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, also effective December 1, 2023.

Robert Patterson will retire from his roles as President and CEO and resign from the Board. He will remain with the Company through May 31, 2024 in an advisory capacity to help facilitate the leadership transition.

Khandpur joins Avient after nearly three decades at 3M, where he began in R&D and technology roles, ultimately ascending to Chief Technology Officer in 2014. He has since led several different 3M businesses, most recently serving as Group President of 3M's Transportation and Electronics Business. He began his career in 1995 at 3M as a senior research engineer.

