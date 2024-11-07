AvidXchange upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point

Compass Point analyst Dominick Gabriele upgraded AvidXchange (AVDX) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $15, up from $8.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AVDX:
- AvidXchange price target raised to $9 from $8 at BofA
- AvidXchange price target raised to $10 from $9 at Piper Sandler
- AvidXchange Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Performance
- Trump Media, broader market surge after Trump wins election: Morning Buzz
- AvidXchange reports Q3 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 7c
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.