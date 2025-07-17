AvidXchange Reveals 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey Results Highlighting Finance Professionals' Preparedness Amid Economic Uncertainty

AvidXchange's survey shows increased finance confidence amid economic uncertainty, driven by technology investments and proactive strategies.

Quiver AI Summary

AvidXchange, Inc. has released its 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey results, revealing that 67% of finance professionals feel more prepared to navigate economic uncertainty compared to 2020, thanks to increased technology investments and experience. Despite this growing confidence, a significant 86% still have concerns about the economy, with nearly half taking steps to cut discretionary spending. The survey indicates that inflation and tariffs are affecting financial planning, with many companies sharing costs with customers. Technological investments are seen as key to adaptability, with 70% of professionals considering technology essential for responding to economic shifts. The role of finance teams is evolving from operational to strategic, with a proactive focus on scenario planning and supplier relationships. Although volatility is anticipated to persist into 2026, finance professionals are increasingly taking on leadership roles that influence business strategy and innovation.

Potential Positives

AvidXchange's Economic Sentiment Survey indicates a significant shift in confidence among finance professionals, with 67% feeling more prepared to handle economic uncertainty compared to 2020.

The survey results highlight that technology investments are crucial for finance teams, with 70% of professionals acknowledging technology's importance in adapting to changing economic conditions.

The findings suggest a shift in the perception of finance teams from operational support to strategic leadership, with nearly 30% conducting scenario planning and financial modeling.

AvidXchange's services, particularly in AI and automation, are positioned positively as organizations increasingly focus on these areas to navigate economic challenges.

Potential Negatives

86% of finance professionals express concern about the current state of the economy, indicating potential market instability that could affect AvidXchange's customer base.

50% of surveyed finance professionals are “very concerned” about the likelihood of a recession, which could lead to reduced demand for AvidXchange's services.

83% report supplier cost increases due to inflation, which may impact the financial health of AvidXchange's clients and their ability to invest in AP automation solutions.

FAQ

What does the 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey reveal?

The survey shows that 67% of finance professionals feel more prepared for economic uncertainty compared to 2020.

How are finance professionals responding to economic challenges?

Many are cutting discretionary spending and utilizing digital tools to enhance agility amidst inflation and supply chain issues.

What role does technology play in financial readiness?

Technology is considered critical by 70% of finance professionals for adapting to changing economic conditions, especially AI and automation.

How are finance teams changing their strategic roles?

Finance professionals are shifting from operational support to strategic leadership, focusing on scenario planning and strengthening supplier relationships.

What is the overall sentiment about future economic volatility?

While 52% expect continued volatility, the overall outlook among finance professionals reflects a proactive and momentum-driven approach.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AVDX Insider Trading Activity

$AVDX insiders have traded $AVDX stock on the open market 45 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 45 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL PRAEGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 218,437 shares for an estimated $1,816,751 .

. TODD ALAN CUNNINGHAM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 84,769 shares for an estimated $795,909 .

. DANIEL DREES (President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 60,754 shares for an estimated $517,008 .

. JOEL WILHITE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 53,117 shares for an estimated $448,176 .

. ANGELIC GIBSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 34,513 shares for an estimated $285,488 .

. RYAN STAHL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 27,915 shares for an estimated $231,265.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AVDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of $AVDX stock to their portfolio, and 101 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AVDX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AVDX in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Sell" rating on 02/27/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AVDX, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AVDX forecast page.

$AVDX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AVDX recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $AVDX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Timothy Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $10.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 James Faucette from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $10.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Andrew Bauch from Wells Fargo set a target price of $10.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 David Koning from Baird set a target price of $10.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $10.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Sanjay Sakhrani from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $9.0 on 03/31/2025

on 03/31/2025 Ramsey El-Assal from Barclays set a target price of $8.0 on 03/04/2025

Full Release



CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AvidXchange





, Inc. a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced the results of its 2025 Economic Sentiment Survey, conducted via Pollfish.





The survey of 709 finance professionals reveals a key shift: 67% feel more prepared to handle today’s economic uncertainty than they did in 2020, crediting increased technology investment and hard-earned experience. Many are continuing to double down on digital tools to stay agile amid inflation, supply chain disruptions, and ongoing market volatility.







Economic Concerns Still Weigh Heavily







While confidence is growing, post-Covid hangover remains. 86% of finance professionals express concern about the current state of the economy, with nearly half taking actions like cutting discretionary spending. Additionally, 50% say they are “very concerned” about the likelihood of a recession, and 22% expect one to hit within the next 12 months.





Tariffs and inflation are also reshaping financial planning:







83% report supplier cost increases due to inflation



83% report supplier cost increases due to inflation



52% say tariffs have led to moderate forecast adjustments



52% say tariffs have led to moderate forecast adjustments



Nearly 1 in 3 organizations are sharing those costs with customers











These findings reflect a market still in flux—and the pressure on finance leaders to respond swiftly and strategically.







Technology Fuels Financial Readiness







Despite uncertainty, tech investments are enabling confidence. Seven in 10 finance professionals say technology is critical to their ability to respond to changing conditions, and 72% say tools implemented early in the pandemic are paying off today.





In fact, 49% say they are more likely to invest in AI and automation specifically because of ongoing economic uncertainty. Top areas of focus include:







AI and machine learning (48%)



AI and machine learning (48%)



Data security and compliance tools (44%)



Data security and compliance tools (44%)



Collaboration and workflow tools (36%)











Finance teams are embracing technology not just to cut costs—but to enable smarter, faster decisions.







Finance Professionals Emerge as Strategic Partners







The survey findings point to a fundamental shift in how finance is viewed: from operational support to strategic leadership.





Nearly 30% of teams are conducting scenario planning and financial modeling, while 27% are focused on strengthening supplier relationships—clear signals of a proactive, future-focused mindset.





With better tools and a broader mandate, finance leaders are stepping into roles that directly shape business direction, resilience, and growth.







Momentum in a Shifting Economy







Though 52% of respondents expect volatility to continue into 2026, the overall tone is one of momentum. Finance professionals are moving from reactive to proactive, leaning into their role as stewards of strategy, stability, and innovation.





“Finance teams aren’t just adapting—they’re planning smarter, automating faster, and driving strategic decisions across the business,” said Dan Drees, President at AvidXchange. “This research reinforces what we’re seeing in the market—technology is a critical enabler for companies looking to drive efficiency and fuel growth.”





To read the full report visit



https://www.avidxchange.com/resources/finance-teams-economic-volatility/



.







About AvidXchange®







AvidXchange (Nasdaq: AVDX) is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. For more information, visit





avidxchange.com.











Media Contact:







Alexis Riddick





Public Relations Manager





pr@avidxchange.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.