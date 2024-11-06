AvidXchange reports Q3 adjusted EPS 7c, consensus 7c

Reports Q3 revenue $112.8M, consensus $110.83M. “We delivered solid third quarter 2024 results as measured by virtually every key metric. Starting with year over year revenue growth, which rose by 14.3%, non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin came in at 74.5% and 20.7%, respectively. Both the non-GAAP gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter were at the top-end or exceeded the range/targets laid out during the Company’s June 1, 2023 Investor Day. Meanwhile, net cash from operating activities was up more than four-fold to $24.6 million as we extinguished and replaced our higher interest rate $63 million of pre-existing term debt with a relatively cheaper and larger new $150 million credit facility with a potential $150 million accordion feature. Because of the strong execution on our transformational value proposition of accounts payable and payments automation we deliver to our middle market buyer customers and their suppliers through our proprietary two-sided network that we are in such a strong financial position. While the macro backdrop still remains choppy, the recent inflection in transaction retention trends is encouraging. That coupled with the recently launched integration partnerships as well as launching and scaling of new products such as Payment 2.0 Platform, Payment Accelerator 2.0, Spend Management, etc., should advance our growth, profit and value creation objectives,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange (AVDX).

