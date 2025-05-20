AvidXchange Releases 2025 Media Agency Health Survey Highlighting Cash Flow Concerns and Demand for AI Solutions

AvidXchange's survey reveals media agencies prioritize cash flow management and AI solutions amid economic uncertainty and client retention challenges.

AvidXchange Inc. has released findings from its 2025 Media Agency Health Survey, which highlights increasing concerns among U.S. media and advertising agencies regarding cash flow management and a growing need for AI-driven financial solutions. The survey indicates that agencies prioritize revenue growth, data protection, and fraud prevention for financial stability, while also grappling with economic uncertainties that have led to a rise in client shifts to in-house advertising and increased employee turnover. Despite recognizing the critical importance of cash flow, many agencies are struggling to manage it due to extended payment terms and anticipated ongoing disruptions. The survey reveals a strong adoption of AI in finance, with a majority of agencies utilizing automation to improve efficiency, particularly in invoice reconciliation. AvidXchange emphasizes its role in providing AP automation technology to help agencies enhance visibility and control over financial operations amid these challenges.

AvidXchange's survey highlights a strong market demand for AI-driven financial solutions, positioning the company as a key provider in a sector facing increasing challenges.

The release emphasizes AvidXchange's significant expertise and experience in accounts payable automation, which may enhance trust and attract more mid-market businesses seeking efficiency.

The survey findings underscore the company's potential to address critical pain points for media agencies, such as cash flow management and operational efficiency, thereby driving business opportunities.

With over 8,500 customers and a robust payment network processing transactions for over 1.3 million suppliers, AvidXchange’s established presence in the market is underscored, showcasing its reliability and scale.

35% of agencies reported losing clients to in-house advertising, reflecting a significant shift in market dynamics that could impact AvidXchange's potential customer base.

Rising turnover in agencies increased by 32%, which may indicate instability in the market that could affect the demand for AvidXchange's services.

54% of agencies reported extended payment terms from clients, suggesting that cash flow issues may hinder the ability of potential clients to invest in AvidXchange's technology.

What is the 2025 Media Agency Health Survey about?

The survey assesses financial leaders' concerns regarding cash flow management and demand for AI-driven solutions in media agencies.

How do agencies view cash flow management?

85% of agencies rate cash flow as critical to their financial health, yet many struggle with managing it effectively.

What are the top priorities for agencies according to the survey?

Agencies prioritize revenue growth, data protection, and fraud prevention as essential for their financial stability.

How is AI impacting financial operations in agencies?

71% of agencies use AI in finance, with many automating significant parts of their financial operations, especially invoice reconciliation.

Who conducted the survey for AvidXchange?

The survey was conducted by the third-party market research company Prodege, involving 156 decision makers at U.S. media agencies.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AvidXchange





Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX) a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for mid-market businesses and their suppliers, today announced findings from its 2025 Media Agency Health Survey.





The survey polled financial leaders at U.S. media and advertising agencies, revealing rising concerns about cash flow management and growing demand for AI-driven solutions to strengthen their financial health.







Key Drivers of Financial Health







Agencies cited revenue growth (92%), data protection (91%), and fraud prevention (88%) as vital to financial stability. Cash flow, improved invoicing, talent management, and operational efficiency also ranked as important contributors. These priorities reflect a continued need to protect profitability while safeguarding operations in an increasingly complex financial landscape.







Adapting to Uncertainty







Agencies continue to feel the pinch of economic uncertainty, with 35% losing clients to in-house advertising in 2025, a 20% jump from 2024. Rising turnover, up 32% from 2024, is further stretching teams that are already facing tight budgets.







Cash Flow Pressures Rise







Despite 85% of respondents rating cash flow as critical to financial health, many agencies struggle with managing it. In 2024, 54% of agencies reported extended payment terms from clients, and 36% expect continued disruptions to cash flow, making it harder to manage expenses and growth.







AI and Automation are Transforming Financial Operations







71% of agencies already use AI in finance, and 97% are open to new automation tools. Among adopters, 80% have automated significant parts of their finance function, including payment processes. Media finance teams are using AI-enhanced tools to tackle a key pain point—invoice reconciliation—which takes up 30–40% of finance leaders’ time.





“Media agencies are under more pressure than ever as clients reallocate budgets to safeguard their businesses in today’s uncertain economy, and as a result, agency leaders are scrutinizing operations, revenue strategies, and cost drivers more closely,” said Dan Drees, President of AvidXchange. “That’s where AvidXchange comes in. Our world-class AP automation technology provides greater visibility and control over their bills, backed by an incredible customer support team dedicated to helping them navigate change and drive efficiency.”







Survey Methodology







AvidXchange used the third-party market research company Prodege to conduct an online survey to 156 decision makers at U.S. media and advertising agencies, conducted between January 23-26, 2025.







About AvidXchange®











AvidXchange (Nasdaq: AVDX) is a leading provider in accounts payable (AP) automation, offering intelligent AP software and payment solutions specifically designed for mid-market businesses and their suppliers. With 25 years of industry experience, AvidXchange modernizes the way businesses manage their expenses and payments by offering AI-enhanced software coupled with support from experts. Empowering over 8,500 growth-driven businesses, AvidXchange increases efficiency, control, and visibility in financial operations and has securely processed payments to more than 1.3 million suppliers through its proprietary payment network over the past five years. For more information, visit





avidxchange.com.











Media Contact:







Alexis Riddick





Public Relations Manager





AvidXchange









pr@avidxchange.com







