AvidXchange price target raised to $9 from $8 at BofA

BofA analyst Brad Sills raised the firm’s price target on AvidXchange (AVDX) to $9 from $8 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares after what the firm called “overall stable, though somewhat mixed Q3 results.” Q3 results point to stable TPV growth and monetization, but with political revenue rolling off this year, the near-term growth rate is coming down, the analyst tells investors.

