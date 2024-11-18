AvidXchange price target raised to $13 from $11 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on AvidXchange (AVDX) to $13 from $11 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model post earnings.
