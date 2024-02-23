AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) will report break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 100%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $98.64 million, exhibiting an increase of 14.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Payment' will reach $68.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Software' will likely reach $29.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +78% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Transaction Yield' of $5.15. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.79.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Transactions Processed' at 19,173.75 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,000 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Payment Volume' will reach $19.69 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $18.30 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. have experienced a change of +11.4% in the past month compared to the +5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), AVDX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

