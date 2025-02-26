News & Insights

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 with Significant Revenue Growth and Margin Improvements

February 26, 2025 — 06:50 am EST

AvidXchange reported significant revenue growth and improved margins for Q4 and FY 2024, with positive net income and cash flow.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a significant increase in revenue and improved margins. The company's total revenue for Q4 was $115.4 million, reflecting a 10.9% year-over-year increase, alongside a positive GAAP net income of $4.7 million, compared to a loss in the previous year. The firm demonstrated strong operating leverage with non-GAAP gross margins rising to 74.9% from 71.4%. Furthermore, operating cash flow surged to $71.9 million, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy was showcased through debt repayment and stock repurchases. Looking ahead to 2025, AvidXchange expects continued margin expansion, although it anticipates macroeconomic challenges that could impact revenue growth. The company is focused on integrating new partnerships and launching innovative products aimed at enhancing efficiency for its middle market customers.

Potential Positives

  • Revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 10.9% year-over-year, signaling robust growth.
  • GAAP net income turned positive at $4.7 million, compared to a loss in the same quarter the previous year.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose significantly to $26.3 million, up from $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.
  • The company's strong balance sheet includes $389.3 million in cash and marketable securities, alongside a significant reduction in long-term debt.

Potential Negatives

  • Despite showing positive net income of $4.7 million in Q4 2024, the company has a history of significant losses, with a net loss of $(47.3) million in the full year of 2023, highlighting ongoing volatility in financial performance.
  • The guidance for 2025 anticipates a decrease in interest revenue and does not include political revenues, indicating potential challenges in maintaining revenue growth going forward.
  • The cash flow from operating activities increased substantially but remained at $71.9 million, suggesting previous operational inefficiencies that may need to be addressed consistently to maintain this level of performance in the future.

FAQ

What were AvidXchange's fourth quarter 2024 financial highlights?

AvidXchange reported $115.4 million in revenue, a 10.9% increase year-over-year, with a GAAP net income of $4.7 million.

How did AvidXchange perform in terms of margin improvement?

The company achieved non-GAAP gross margin expansion to 73.6%, up from 69.4% in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA margins growing to 19.3%.

What is AvidXchange's full-year 2025 financial outlook?

AvidXchange expects 2025 revenue between $453.0 million and $460.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $86.0 million and $91.0 million.

What strategic moves did AvidXchange make in 2024?

The company reduced high-interest bank debt and repurchased $50 million of its $100 million stock buyback authorization.

How is AvidXchange addressing market challenges?

Despite macro headwinds, AvidXchange plans to prioritize margin expansion and strengthen its competitive position through new product launches and partnerships.

$AVDX Insider Trading Activity

$AVDX insiders have traded $AVDX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL PRAEGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 123,254 shares for an estimated $1,224,684.
  • ANGELIC GIBSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,219 shares for an estimated $469,713.
  • JOEL WILHITE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,797 shares for an estimated $350,040.
  • TODD ALAN CUNNINGHAM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,011 shares for an estimated $346,034.
  • RYAN STAHL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,011 shares for an estimated $300,872.
  • JAMES E HAUSMAN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,287
  • DANIEL DREES (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,525 shares for an estimated $214,024.
  • TERESA MACKINTOSH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,716 shares for an estimated $156,783.

$AVDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $AVDX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • Healthy revenue growth coupled with gross and operating margin improvement drives strong year over year fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results


  • 2024 GAAP earnings per share swings positive with net cash provided by operating activities up more than eight-fold to $71.9 million


  • Disciplined capital allocation highlighted by paydown of high-interest bank-debt and repurchase of $50 million out of the $100 million authorized in 2024


  • Sustained strong balance sheet with cash and marketable securities of $389.3 million with $9.1 million of long-term debt at year end 2024


  • 2025 business outlook reflects continued progress on margin expansion on a choppy macro backdrop



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year-ended December 31, 2024.



“We are very pleased with our financial results, ending 2024 on solid financial footing. 2024 saw non-GAAP gross margin expansion to 73.6% from 69.4% in 2023, while adjusted EBITDA margins grew to 19.3% from 8.0% on the back of strong operating leverage. We remain in a strong financial position due to the strong execution on our transformational value proposition of accounts payable and payments automation aimed at our middle market buyer customers and their supplier customers through our proprietary two-sided network. With AvidXchange’s best-of-breed solution, we aim to unlock efficiency, visibility and control for our buyer customers’ procure-to-pay process, while advancing efficiency, predictability and support for our supplier customers’ order to cash needs. While we expect to see continued margin expansion in 2025, we are also anticipating that continued macro headwinds will impact revenue growth. That said, given the ERP integration and strategic partnerships signed in 2024, as the ones signed in 2023 begin to scale, combined with the ramp of our differentiated products such as Payment Accelerator 2.0 and Pay 2.0 as we seek to continue to leverage AI across our business ecosystem, we believe we are continuing to strengthen our competitive position while laying the building blocks for operating performance momentum as the year progresses, thereby advancing our growth, profit and value creation objectives,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.




Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:




  • Total revenue was $115.4 million, an increase of 10.9% year-over-year, compared with $104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Revenue included interest income of $12.2 million compared with $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • GAAP net income was $4.7 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(4.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Non-GAAP net income was $17.3 million, compared with $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • GAAP gross profit was $78.8 million, or 68.2% of total revenue, compared with $67.3 million, or 64.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Non-GAAP gross profit was $86.4 million, or 74.9% of total revenue, compared with $74.4 million, or 71.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million compared with $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."




Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:




  • Total transactions processed in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 19.9 million, an increase of 4.3% from 19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Total payment volume in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $21.9 billion, an increase of 10.0% from $19.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.


  • Transaction yield in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.80, an increase of 6.4% from $5.45 in the fourth quarter of 2023.




Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook



As of February 26, 2025, AvidXchange anticipates its Full Year 2025 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the following ranges (in millions, except per share data):



Current


FY 2025 Guidance



Revenue

(1&2)
$453.0 - $460.0



Adjusted EBITDA

(1,2&3)
$86.0 - $91.0



Non-GAAP Diluted EPS

(3)
$0.25 - $0.27






(1)
The current FY 2025 guidance anticipates interest revenue contribution of approximately $44.0 million compared to $49.7 million in 2024.

(2)
The current FY 2025 guidance does not anticipate political revenues compared to approximately $6.6 million in 2024.

(3)
Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to basic and diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures.




These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.




Earnings Teleconference Information



AvidXchange will discuss its fourth quarter & full year 2024 financial results during a teleconference today, February 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. The call will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at

https://ir.avidxchange.com/

. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange’s website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.




About AvidXchange™



AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,500 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,350,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit

www.AvidXchange.com

.




Forward-Looking Statements



This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “assume,” “intend,” “aim,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “outlook,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented or statements made in this press release, or during theearnings call related to our beliefs and expectations of future performance, including our plans, strategies and financial performance; our 2025 guidance including our expected revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the full year 2025; the solid footing and continued strength of our financial position, operating leverage, and execution on behalf of buyers and suppliers; the macroeconomic outlook and potential impacts within verticals in which we have domain expertise; expectations regarding margin expansion, scalability, value, opportunity size, transformational aspect of impacts, penetration, and momentum derived from our integration and strategic partnerships and our new and existing products, services, and systems; our ability to leverage AI within our operations, products, and services; our competitive position including our customers’ perceptions of the value proposition of our AP automation software and payments services; the impact of our operating priorities on our potential growth and margin expansion; our ability to improve the customer experience across our suite of products and services; the timing of revenue impacts; and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature.  These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.



Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov.  Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.




Non-GAAP


Measures and Other Performance Metrics



To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share.



A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.



We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit & Gross Margin as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, acquisition-related effects on income tax, and charitable contributions of common stock. Non-GAAP income tax expense is calculated using our blended statutory rate except in periods of non-GAAP net loss when it is based on our GAAP income tax expense. In each case, non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the effects of acquisitions in the period on tax expense. We define Non-GAAP Earnings per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per diluted share.



We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.




Availability of Information on AvidXchange’s Website



Investors and others should note that AvidXchange routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website. While not all information that AvidXchange posts to the Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, AvidXchange encourages investors, the media and others interested in AvidXchange to review the information that it shares at the Investor Relations link located at https://ir.avidxchange.com.  Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about AvidXchange when enrolling an email address by visiting “Email Alerts” in the “Resources” section of AvidXchange’s Investor Relations website

https://ir.avidxchange.com

.




Investor Contact:



Subhaash Kumar


Skumar1@avidxchange.com


813.760.2309


AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.




Consolidated Statements of Operations




(in thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended


December 31,





Year Ended


December 31,






2024







2023







2024







2023




Revenues

$
115,438


$
104,064


$
438,940


$
380,720

Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)


30,593



30,846



121,781



121,307


Operating expenses












Sales and marketing


21,730



18,577



82,529



77,523

Research and development


25,073



24,939



101,110



97,555

General and administrative


26,862



26,579



99,526



101,924

Impairment and write-off intangible assets


124



-



286



-

Depreciation and amortization


8,677



9,397



36,284



35,912

Total operating expenses


82,466



79,492



319,735



312,914

Loss from operations


2,379



(6,274
)


(2,576
)


(53,501
)


Other income (expense)












Interest income


4,595



6,070



22,973



20,890

Interest expense


(2,057
)


(3,413
)


(11,331
)


(13,519
)

Other income (expense)


2,538



2,657



11,642



7,371

Income (loss) before income taxes


4,917



(3,617
)


9,066



(46,130
)

Income tax expense


246



856



921



1,195

Net income (loss)

$
4,671


$
(4,473
)

$
8,145


$
(47,325
)

Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:












Basic

$
0.02


$
(0.02
)

$
0.04


$
(0.23
)

Diluted

$
0.02


$
(0.02
)

$
0.04


$
(0.23
)

Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:












Basic


205,223,697



203,517,119



206,096,505



201,887,669

Diluted


207,252,025



203,517,119



209,158,393



201,887,669






















































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.




Consolidated Balance Sheets




(in thousands, except share and per share data)





As of December 31,






2024







2023




Assets


















Current assets






Cash and cash equivalents

$
355,637


$
406,974

Restricted funds held for customers


1,250,346



1,578,656

Marketable securities


33,663



44,645

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,279 and $4,231, respectively


51,671



46,689

Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,644 and $1,333, respectively


14,080



9,744

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


15,317



12,070

Total current assets


1,720,714



2,098,778

Property and equipment, net


97,592



100,985

Operating lease right-of-use assets


-



1,628

Deferred customer origination costs, net


28,119



27,663

Goodwill


165,921



165,921

Intangible assets, net


71,068



84,805

Other noncurrent assets and deposits


6,297



3,957

Total assets

$
2,089,711


$
2,483,737


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


















Current liabilities






Accounts payable

$
15,494


$
16,777

Accrued expenses


46,849



56,367

Payment service obligations


1,250,346



1,578,656

Deferred revenue


13,967



12,851

Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases


103



275

Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases


1,207



1,525

Current maturities of long-term debt


4,800



6,425

Total current liabilities


1,332,766



1,672,876

Long-term liabilities






Deferred revenue, less current portion


11,856



14,742

Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities


63,025



62,464

Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities


1,969



3,275

Long-term debt


4,300



69,760

Other long-term liabilities


3,962



4,175

Total liabilities


1,417,878



1,827,292

Commitments and contingencies






Stockholders' equity






Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023


-



-

Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 204,335,860 and 204,084,024 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively


204



204

Additional paid-in capital


1,685,644



1,678,401

Accumulated deficit


(1,014,015
)


(1,022,160
)

Total stockholders' equity


671,833



656,445

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$
2,089,711


$
2,483,737
































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.




Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(in thousands)





Year Ended December 31,






2024







2023







2022




Cash flows from operating activities



























Net income (loss)

$
8,145


$
(47,325
)

$
(101,284
)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities









Depreciation and amortization expense


36,284



35,912



32,842

Amortization of deferred financing costs


405



431



1,357

Debt extinguishment costs


1,081



-



1,579

Provision for doubtful accounts


3,508



2,957



4,989

Stock-based compensation


47,235



40,856



31,838

Accrued interest


629



728



815

Impairment and write-off on intangible and right-of-use assets


286



-



2,777

Loss on fixed asset disposal


159



-



36

Loss on ROU asset abandonment


897



-



-

Accretion of investments held to maturity


(4,062
)


(5,326
)


(2,108
)

Value of donated common stock


1,868



1,667



1,473

Deferred income taxes


187



721



216

Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Accounts receivable


(6,067
)


(8,289
)


(10,289
)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


(3,247
)


491



(2,324
)

Other noncurrent assets


(1,208
)


1,605



(707
)

Deferred customer origination costs


(456
)


621



(8
)

Accounts payable


(1,286
)


2,862



(3,385
)

Deferred revenue


(1,771
)


(1,956
)


(330
)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


(9,761
)


(16,981
)


14,036

Operating lease liabilities


(892
)


(523
)


(224
)

Total adjustments


63,789



55,776



72,583

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


71,934



8,451



(28,701
)


Cash flows from investing activities











Purchases of marketable securities held to maturity


(120,223
)


(273,995
)


(385,022
)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity


135,268



345,661



276,144

Purchases of equipment


(2,063
)


(2,254
)


(3,149
)

Purchases of real estate


-



-



(767
)

Purchases of intangible assets


(17,532
)


(16,050
)


(24,655
)

Supplier advances, net


(6,760
)


(1,416
)


(2,899
)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities


(11,310
)


51,946



(140,348
)


Cash flows from financing activities











Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt


-



-



67,367

Repayments of long-term debt


(68,175
)


(1,625
)


(106,390
)

Principal payments on land promissory note


-



(4,800
)


(4,800
)

Principal payments on finance leases


(298
)


(521
)


(844
)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock


5,685



1,570



1,448

Proceeds from issuance of shares under ESPP


2,563



2,233



1,570

Payment of debt issuance costs


(1,529
)


(743
)


(1,212
)

Repurchases of common stock


(50,107
)


-



-

Payment of acquisition-related liability


(100
)


(100
)


(344
)

Payment service obligations


(328,310
)


294,832



41,478

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities


(440,271
)


290,846



(1,727
)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers


(379,647
)


351,243



(170,776
)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year


1,985,630



1,634,387



1,805,163

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of year

$
1,605,983


$
1,985,630


$
1,634,387

















































































































































Year Ended December 31,






2024







2023







2022




Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities











Property and equipment and intangible asset purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$
4


$
675


$
400

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations


-



81



712

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations


-



362



2,831

Common stock issued as contingent consideration


-



-



344

Interest paid on notes payable


4,360



6,510



12,880

Interest paid on finance leases


5,941



5,857



5,774

Cash paid for income taxes


1,046



304



125


































































































































































































































































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.




Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





Three Months Ended


December 31,





Year Ended


December 31,




Reconciliation from Revenue to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin


2024





2023





2024





2023




(in thousands, except percentages)




























Total revenues

$
115,438


$
104,064


$
438,940


$
380,720

Expenses:












Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)


(30,593
)


(30,846
)


(121,781
)


(121,307
)

Depreciation and amortization expense


(6,063
)


(5,949
)


(24,138
)


(22,106
)

GAAP Gross profit

$
78,782


$
67,269


$
293,021


$
237,307

Adjustments:












Stock-based compensation expense


1,594



1,135



6,104



4,687

Depreciation and amortization expense


6,063



5,949



24,138



22,106

Non-GAAP gross profit

$
86,439


$
74,353


$
323,263


$
264,100

GAAP Gross margin


68.2
%


64.6
%


66.8
%


62.3
%

Non-GAAP gross margin


74.9
%


71.4
%


73.6
%


69.4
%




























































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.




Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)





Three Months Ended


December 31,





Year Ended


December 31,




Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income




2024





2023





2024





2023




(in thousands)






























Net income (loss)

$
4,671


$
(4,473
)

$
8,145


$
(47,325
)

Exclude: Provision for income taxes


246



856



921



1,195

Income (loss) before taxes


4,917



(3,617
)


9,066



(46,130
)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


2,910



3,623



13,150



14,493

Impairment and write-off of intangible assets


124



-



286



-

Stock-based compensation expense


12,107



9,675



47,235



40,856

Transaction and acquisition-related costs

(1)


290



-



1,371



(7
)

Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations

(2)


861



1,133



252



5,541

Charitable contribution of stock


1,868



1,667



1,868



1,667

Total net adjustments


18,160



16,098



64,162



62,550

Non-GAAP income before taxes


23,077



12,481



73,228



16,420

Non-GAAP tax expense

(3)

$
5,746


$
3,108


$
18,234


$
4,089

Non-GAAP net income

$
17,331


$
9,373


$
54,994


$
12,331














Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic


205,223,697



203,517,119



206,096,505



201,887,669

Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted


207,252,025



207,367,561



209,158,393



205,579,485














GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$
0.02


$
(0.02
)

$
0.04


$
(0.23
)

GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$
0.02


$
(0.02
)

$
0.04


$
(0.23
)














Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$
0.08


$
0.05


$
0.27


$
0.06

Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$
0.08


$
0.05


$
0.26


$
0.06














GAAP income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$
0.02


$
(0.02
)

$
0.04


$
(0.23
)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


0.01



0.02



0.06



0.07

Impairment and write-off of intangible assets


-



-



-



-

Stock-based compensation expense


0.06



0.05



0.23



0.20

Transaction and acquisition-related costs

(1)


-



-



0.01



-

Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations

(2)


-



0.01



-



0.03

Charitable contribution of stock


0.01



0.01



0.01



0.01

Provision for income taxes


(0.03
)


(0.01
)


(0.08
)


(0.01
)

Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share


0.01



(0.01
)


(0.01
)


(0.01
)

Non-GAAP diluted income per common share

$
0.08


$
0.05


$
0.26


$
0.06










































































































































































































































































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.




Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)









Three Months Ended


December 31,







Year Ended


December 31,




Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA




2024





2023





2024





2023




(in thousands)






























Net income (loss)

$
4,671


$
(4,473
)

$
8,145


$
(47,325
)

Depreciation and amortization


8,677



9,397



36,284



35,912

Impairment and write-off intangible assets


124



-



286



-

Interest income


(4,595
)


(6,070
)


(22,973
)


(20,890
)

Interest expense


2,057



3,413



11,331



13,519

Provision for income taxes


246



856



921



1,195

Stock-based compensation expense


12,107



9,675



47,235



40,856

Transaction and acquisition-related costs

(1)


290



-



1,371



(7
)

Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations

(2)


861



1,133



252



5,541

Charitable contribution of stock


1,868



1,667



1,868



1,667

Adjusted EBITDA

$
26,306


$
15,598


$
84,720


$
30,468
























































































As of and for the Year Ending December 31,




Annual Metrics


2024





2023





2022



Total payment volume (in millions)

$
83,842


$
75,922


$
68,202

Transactions


79,123,540



75,330,634



70,168,806

Buyers

(4)


8,500



8,000



7,400

Suppliers paid over the past 5 years


1,350,000



1,200,000



965,000




















(1)

For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, this amount is comprised of debt issuance costs written-off related to the repayment of the Company's term loan.


(2)

For the year ended December 31, 2024, this amount includes $1,157 of severance costs and a net benefit of $1,808 of response costs incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident that was detected in April 2023 in addition to $707 of net costs related to lease abandonment and other real estate related amounts. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, this amount is primarily comprised of $1,880 of restructuring costs, $507 of insurance recoveries related to the cybersecurity incident that was detected in April 2023, and $176 benefit from the adjustment of accruals related to costs incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident. For the year ended December 31, 2023, this amount is primarily comprised of $3,698 of response costs, including professional services and legal fees, incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident, net of insurance recoveries and $1,880 of restructuring costs.


(3)

Non-GAAP tax expense is based on the Company's blended tax rate of 24.9 in periods the Company has Non-GAAP income before tax. In periods the Company is in a non-GAAP loss position, tax expense is based on GAAP tax expense.


(4)

Excludes Create-a-Check customers





