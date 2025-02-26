AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 with Significant Revenue Growth and Margin Improvements

AvidXchange reported significant revenue growth and improved margins for Q4 and FY 2024, with positive net income and cash flow.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, highlighting a significant increase in revenue and improved margins. The company's total revenue for Q4 was $115.4 million, reflecting a 10.9% year-over-year increase, alongside a positive GAAP net income of $4.7 million, compared to a loss in the previous year. The firm demonstrated strong operating leverage with non-GAAP gross margins rising to 74.9% from 71.4%. Furthermore, operating cash flow surged to $71.9 million, and a disciplined capital allocation strategy was showcased through debt repayment and stock repurchases. Looking ahead to 2025, AvidXchange expects continued margin expansion, although it anticipates macroeconomic challenges that could impact revenue growth. The company is focused on integrating new partnerships and launching innovative products aimed at enhancing efficiency for its middle market customers.

Revenue for the fourth quarter increased by 10.9% year-over-year, signaling robust growth.

GAAP net income turned positive at $4.7 million, compared to a loss in the same quarter the previous year.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA rose significantly to $26.3 million, up from $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, demonstrating improved operational efficiency.

The company's strong balance sheet includes $389.3 million in cash and marketable securities, alongside a significant reduction in long-term debt.

Despite showing positive net income of $4.7 million in Q4 2024, the company has a history of significant losses, with a net loss of $(47.3) million in the full year of 2023, highlighting ongoing volatility in financial performance.

The guidance for 2025 anticipates a decrease in interest revenue and does not include political revenues, indicating potential challenges in maintaining revenue growth going forward.

The cash flow from operating activities increased substantially but remained at $71.9 million, suggesting previous operational inefficiencies that may need to be addressed consistently to maintain this level of performance in the future.

What were AvidXchange's fourth quarter 2024 financial highlights?

AvidXchange reported $115.4 million in revenue, a 10.9% increase year-over-year, with a GAAP net income of $4.7 million.

How did AvidXchange perform in terms of margin improvement?

The company achieved non-GAAP gross margin expansion to 73.6%, up from 69.4% in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA margins growing to 19.3%.

What is AvidXchange's full-year 2025 financial outlook?

AvidXchange expects 2025 revenue between $453.0 million and $460.0 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected between $86.0 million and $91.0 million.

What strategic moves did AvidXchange make in 2024?

The company reduced high-interest bank debt and repurchased $50 million of its $100 million stock buyback authorization.

How is AvidXchange addressing market challenges?

Despite macro headwinds, AvidXchange plans to prioritize margin expansion and strengthen its competitive position through new product launches and partnerships.

$AVDX Insider Trading Activity

$AVDX insiders have traded $AVDX stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AVDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL PRAEGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 123,254 shares for an estimated $1,224,684 .

. ANGELIC GIBSON (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,219 shares for an estimated $469,713 .

. JOEL WILHITE (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,797 shares for an estimated $350,040 .

. TODD ALAN CUNNINGHAM (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 33,011 shares for an estimated $346,034 .

. RYAN STAHL (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 33,011 shares for an estimated $300,872 .

. JAMES E HAUSMAN sold 25,000 shares for an estimated $281,287

DANIEL DREES (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 20,525 shares for an estimated $214,024 .

. TERESA MACKINTOSH has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,716 shares for an estimated $156,783.

$AVDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $AVDX stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





Healthy revenue growth coupled with gross and operating margin improvement drives strong year over year fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results



Healthy revenue growth coupled with gross and operating margin improvement drives strong year over year fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results



2024 GAAP earnings per share swings positive with net cash provided by operating activities up more than eight-fold to $71.9 million



2024 GAAP earnings per share swings positive with net cash provided by operating activities up more than eight-fold to $71.9 million



Disciplined capital allocation highlighted by paydown of high-interest bank-debt and repurchase of $50 million out of the $100 million authorized in 2024



Disciplined capital allocation highlighted by paydown of high-interest bank-debt and repurchase of $50 million out of the $100 million authorized in 2024



Sustained strong balance sheet with cash and marketable securities of $389.3 million with $9.1 million of long-term debt at year end 2024



Sustained strong balance sheet with cash and marketable securities of $389.3 million with $9.1 million of long-term debt at year end 2024



2025 business outlook reflects continued progress on margin expansion on a choppy macro backdrop







CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year-ended December 31, 2024.





“We are very pleased with our financial results, ending 2024 on solid financial footing. 2024 saw non-GAAP gross margin expansion to 73.6% from 69.4% in 2023, while adjusted EBITDA margins grew to 19.3% from 8.0% on the back of strong operating leverage. We remain in a strong financial position due to the strong execution on our transformational value proposition of accounts payable and payments automation aimed at our middle market buyer customers and their supplier customers through our proprietary two-sided network. With AvidXchange’s best-of-breed solution, we aim to unlock efficiency, visibility and control for our buyer customers’ procure-to-pay process, while advancing efficiency, predictability and support for our supplier customers’ order to cash needs. While we expect to see continued margin expansion in 2025, we are also anticipating that continued macro headwinds will impact revenue growth. That said, given the ERP integration and strategic partnerships signed in 2024, as the ones signed in 2023 begin to scale, combined with the ramp of our differentiated products such as Payment Accelerator 2.0 and Pay 2.0 as we seek to continue to leverage AI across our business ecosystem, we believe we are continuing to strengthen our competitive position while laying the building blocks for operating performance momentum as the year progresses, thereby advancing our growth, profit and value creation objectives,” said Michael Praeger, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder of AvidXchange.







Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:









Total revenue was $115.4 million, an increase of 10.9% year-over-year, compared with $104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total revenue was $115.4 million, an increase of 10.9% year-over-year, compared with $104.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenue included interest income of $12.2 million compared with $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Revenue included interest income of $12.2 million compared with $13.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net income was $4.7 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(4.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP net income was $4.7 million, compared with a GAAP net loss of $(4.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $17.3 million, compared with $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP net income was $17.3 million, compared with $9.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP gross profit was $78.8 million, or 68.2% of total revenue, compared with $67.3 million, or 64.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



GAAP gross profit was $78.8 million, or 68.2% of total revenue, compared with $67.3 million, or 64.6% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP gross profit was $86.4 million, or 74.9% of total revenue, compared with $74.4 million, or 71.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Non-GAAP gross profit was $86.4 million, or 74.9% of total revenue, compared with $74.4 million, or 71.4% of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million compared with $15.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.







A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables following the financial statements in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Performance Metrics."







Fourth Quarter 2024 Key Business Metrics and Highlights:









Total transactions processed in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 19.9 million, an increase of 4.3% from 19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total transactions processed in the fourth quarter of 2024 were 19.9 million, an increase of 4.3% from 19.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total payment volume in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $21.9 billion, an increase of 10.0% from $19.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total payment volume in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $21.9 billion, an increase of 10.0% from $19.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.



Transaction yield in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.80, an increase of 6.4% from $5.45 in the fourth quarter of 2023.









Full Year 2025 Financial Outlook







As of February 26, 2025, AvidXchange anticipates its Full Year 2025 revenue, adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) to be in the following ranges (in millions, except per share data):



























Current





FY 2025 Guidance























Revenue



(1&2)







$453.0 - $460.0





















Adjusted EBITDA



(1,2&3)







$86.0 - $91.0





















Non-GAAP Diluted EPS



(3)







$0.25 - $0.27





































(1)





(1) The current FY 2025 guidance anticipates interest revenue contribution of approximately $44.0 million compared to $49.7 million in 2024.









(2)





(2) The current FY 2025 guidance does not anticipate political revenues compared to approximately $6.6 million in 2024.









(3)





(3) Reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to GAAP net loss and Non-GAAP diluted EPS to basic and diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability, complexity and low visibility with respect to the items excluded from the non-GAAP measures.





















These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward-Looking Statements safe harbor below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.







Earnings Teleconference Information







AvidXchange will discuss its fourth quarter & full year 2024 financial results during a teleconference today, February 26, 2025, at 10:00 AM ET. The call will be broadcast simultaneously via webcast at



https://ir.avidxchange.com/



. Following the completion of the call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available on AvidXchange’s website. In addition to the conference call, supplemental information is available on the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/.







About AvidXchange™







AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,500 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,350,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit



www.AvidXchange.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this context, forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and often contain words such as: “anticipate,” “assume,” “intend,” “aim,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “outlook,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “continue,” “will” and similar words and phrases indicating future results. The information presented or statements made in this press release, or during theearnings call related to our beliefs and expectations of future performance, including our plans, strategies and financial performance; our 2025 guidance including our expected revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS for the full year 2025; the solid footing and continued strength of our financial position, operating leverage, and execution on behalf of buyers and suppliers; the macroeconomic outlook and potential impacts within verticals in which we have domain expertise; expectations regarding margin expansion, scalability, value, opportunity size, transformational aspect of impacts, penetration, and momentum derived from our integration and strategic partnerships and our new and existing products, services, and systems; our ability to leverage AI within our operations, products, and services; our competitive position including our customers’ perceptions of the value proposition of our AP automation software and payments services; the impact of our operating priorities on our potential growth and margin expansion; our ability to improve the customer experience across our suite of products and services; the timing of revenue impacts; and other statements that are not purely statements of historical fact, are forward-looking in nature. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of management’s current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We therefore cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements.





Factors which could cause actual results or effects to differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other cautionary statements described, from time to time, in AvidXchange’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, AvidXchange’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the SEC, which may be obtained on the investor relations section of our website (https://ir.avidxchange.com/) and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements made by us in this press release are based only on information currently available to us and speak only as of the date they are made, and we assume no obligation to update any of these statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise unless required under the federal securities laws.







Non-GAAP





Measures and Other Performance Metrics







To supplement the financial measures presented in our press release and related conference call in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), we also present the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance: Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Non-GAAP Gross Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share.





A “non-GAAP financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of our historical or future financial performance or financial position that is included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our financial statements. We provide certain non-GAAP measures as additional information relating to our operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial information presented herein should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered a measure of liquidity. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-GAAP information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare our performance to that of other companies.





We have presented Non-GAAP Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share in this press release. We define Non-GAAP Gross Profit & Gross Margin as revenue less cost of revenue excluding the portion of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense allocated to cost of revenues. We define Adjusted EBITDA as our net loss before depreciation and amortization, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, interest income and expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, and charitable contributions of common stock. We define Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) as net loss before amortization of acquired intangible assets, impairment and write-off of intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, change in fair value of derivative instrument, non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations, acquisition-related effects on income tax, and charitable contributions of common stock. Non-GAAP income tax expense is calculated using our blended statutory rate except in periods of non-GAAP net loss when it is based on our GAAP income tax expense. In each case, non-GAAP income tax expense excludes the effects of acquisitions in the period on tax expense. We define Non-GAAP Earnings per Share as Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) per diluted share.





We believe the use of non-GAAP financial measures, as a supplement to GAAP measures, is useful to investors in that they eliminate items that are either not part of our core operations or do not require a cash outlay, such as stock-based compensation expense. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures when evaluating operating performance and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures help indicate underlying trends in the business, are important in comparing current results with prior period results and are useful to investors and financial analysts in assessing operating performance.







Availability of Information on AvidXchange’s Website







Investors and others should note that AvidXchange routinely announces material information to investors and the marketplace using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, webcasts, and the Investor Relations section of AvidXchange’s website. While not all information that AvidXchange posts to the Investor Relations website is of a material nature, some information could be deemed to be material. Accordingly, AvidXchange encourages investors, the media and others interested in AvidXchange to review the information that it shares at the Investor Relations link located at https://ir.avidxchange.com. Users may automatically receive email alerts and other information about AvidXchange when enrolling an email address by visiting “Email Alerts” in the “Resources” section of AvidXchange’s Investor Relations website



https://ir.avidxchange.com



.







Investor Contact:







Subhaash Kumar





Skumar1@avidxchange.com





813.760.2309



















AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(in thousands, except share and per share data)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,





















Year Ended





December 31,





























2024

























2023

























2024

























2023





















Revenues











$





115,438













$





104,064













$





438,940













$





380,720













Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)













30,593

















30,846

















121,781

















121,307















Operating expenses



























































Sales and marketing













21,730

















18,577

















82,529

















77,523













Research and development













25,073

















24,939

















101,110

















97,555













General and administrative













26,862

















26,579

















99,526

















101,924













Impairment and write-off intangible assets













124

















-

















286

















-













Depreciation and amortization













8,677

















9,397

















36,284

















35,912













Total operating expenses













82,466

















79,492

















319,735

















312,914













Loss from operations













2,379

















(6,274





)













(2,576





)













(53,501





)











Other income (expense)



























































Interest income













4,595

















6,070

















22,973

















20,890













Interest expense













(2,057





)













(3,413





)













(11,331





)













(13,519





)









Other income (expense)













2,538

















2,657

















11,642

















7,371













Income (loss) before income taxes













4,917

















(3,617





)













9,066

















(46,130





)









Income tax expense













246

















856

















921

















1,195













Net income (loss)









$





4,671













$





(4,473





)









$





8,145













$





(47,325





)









Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























































Basic









$





0.02













$





(0.02





)









$





0.04













$





(0.23





)









Diluted









$





0.02













$





(0.02





)









$





0.04













$





(0.23





)









Weighted average number of common shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:

























































Basic













205,223,697

















203,517,119

















206,096,505

















201,887,669













Diluted













207,252,025

















203,517,119

















209,158,393

















201,887,669



































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(in thousands, except share and per share data)





























As of December 31,





























2024

























2023





















Assets



























































Current assets

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





355,637













$





406,974













Restricted funds held for customers













1,250,346

















1,578,656













Marketable securities













33,663

















44,645













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $4,279 and $4,231, respectively













51,671

















46,689













Supplier advances receivable, net of allowances of $1,644 and $1,333, respectively













14,080

















9,744













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













15,317

















12,070













Total current assets













1,720,714

















2,098,778













Property and equipment, net













97,592

















100,985













Operating lease right-of-use assets













-

















1,628













Deferred customer origination costs, net













28,119

















27,663













Goodwill













165,921

















165,921













Intangible assets, net













71,068

















84,805













Other noncurrent assets and deposits













6,297

















3,957













Total assets









$





2,089,711













$





2,483,737















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



























































Current liabilities

































Accounts payable









$





15,494













$





16,777













Accrued expenses













46,849

















56,367













Payment service obligations













1,250,346

















1,578,656













Deferred revenue













13,967

















12,851













Current maturities of lease obligations under finance leases













103

















275













Current maturities of lease obligations under operating leases













1,207

















1,525













Current maturities of long-term debt













4,800

















6,425













Total current liabilities













1,332,766

















1,672,876













Long-term liabilities

































Deferred revenue, less current portion













11,856

















14,742













Obligations under finance leases, less current maturities













63,025

















62,464













Obligations under operating leases, less current maturities













1,969

















3,275













Long-term debt













4,300

















69,760













Other long-term liabilities













3,962

















4,175













Total liabilities













1,417,878

















1,827,292













Commitments and contingencies

































Stockholders' equity

































Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023













-

















-













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and 2023; 204,335,860 and 204,084,024 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













204

















204













Additional paid-in capital













1,685,644

















1,678,401













Accumulated deficit













(1,014,015





)













(1,022,160





)









Total stockholders' equity













671,833

















656,445













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity









$





2,089,711













$





2,483,737



































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.









Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows









(in thousands)





























Year Ended December 31,





























2024

























2023

























2022





















Cash flows from operating activities



















































































Net income (loss)









$





8,145













$





(47,325





)









$





(101,284





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













































Depreciation and amortization expense













36,284

















35,912

















32,842













Amortization of deferred financing costs













405

















431

















1,357













Debt extinguishment costs













1,081

















-

















1,579













Provision for doubtful accounts













3,508

















2,957

















4,989













Stock-based compensation













47,235

















40,856

















31,838













Accrued interest













629

















728

















815













Impairment and write-off on intangible and right-of-use assets













286

















-

















2,777













Loss on fixed asset disposal













159

















-

















36













Loss on ROU asset abandonment













897

















-

















-













Accretion of investments held to maturity













(4,062





)













(5,326





)













(2,108





)









Value of donated common stock













1,868

















1,667

















1,473













Deferred income taxes













187

















721

















216













Changes in operating assets and liabilities













































Accounts receivable













(6,067





)













(8,289





)













(10,289





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(3,247





)













491

















(2,324





)









Other noncurrent assets













(1,208





)













1,605

















(707





)









Deferred customer origination costs













(456





)













621

















(8





)









Accounts payable













(1,286





)













2,862

















(3,385





)









Deferred revenue













(1,771





)













(1,956





)













(330





)









Accrued expenses and other liabilities













(9,761





)













(16,981





)













14,036













Operating lease liabilities













(892





)













(523





)













(224





)









Total adjustments













63,789

















55,776

















72,583













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities













71,934

















8,451

















(28,701





)











Cash flows from investing activities



















































Purchases of marketable securities held to maturity













(120,223





)













(273,995





)













(385,022





)









Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities held to maturity













135,268

















345,661

















276,144













Purchases of equipment













(2,063





)













(2,254





)













(3,149





)









Purchases of real estate













-

















-

















(767





)









Purchases of intangible assets













(17,532





)













(16,050





)













(24,655





)









Supplier advances, net













(6,760





)













(1,416





)













(2,899





)









Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities













(11,310





)













51,946

















(140,348





)











Cash flows from financing activities



















































Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt













-

















-

















67,367













Repayments of long-term debt













(68,175





)













(1,625





)













(106,390





)









Principal payments on land promissory note













-

















(4,800





)













(4,800





)









Principal payments on finance leases













(298





)













(521





)













(844





)









Proceeds from issuance of common stock













5,685

















1,570

















1,448













Proceeds from issuance of shares under ESPP













2,563

















2,233

















1,570













Payment of debt issuance costs













(1,529





)













(743





)













(1,212





)









Repurchases of common stock













(50,107





)













-

















-













Payment of acquisition-related liability













(100





)













(100





)













(344





)









Payment service obligations













(328,310





)













294,832

















41,478













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities













(440,271





)













290,846

















(1,727





)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers













(379,647





)













351,243

















(170,776





)











Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers



















































Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, beginning of year













1,985,630

















1,634,387

















1,805,163













Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted funds held for customers, end of year









$





1,605,983













$





1,985,630













$





1,634,387



































Year Ended December 31,





























2024

























2023

























2022





















Supplementary information of noncash investing and financing activities



















































Property and equipment and intangible asset purchases in accounts payable and accrued expenses









$





4













$





675













$





400













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease obligations













-

















81

















712













Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease obligations













-

















362

















2,831













Common stock issued as contingent consideration













-

















-

















344













Interest paid on notes payable













4,360

















6,510

















12,880













Interest paid on finance leases













5,941

















5,857

















5,774













Cash paid for income taxes













1,046

















304

















125



































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures





























Three Months Ended





December 31,





















Year Ended





December 31,





















Reconciliation from Revenue to Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin













2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(in thousands, except percentages)



























































































Total revenues









$





115,438













$





104,064













$





438,940













$





380,720













Expenses:

























































Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization expense)













(30,593





)













(30,846





)













(121,781





)













(121,307





)









Depreciation and amortization expense













(6,063





)













(5,949





)













(24,138





)













(22,106





)









GAAP Gross profit









$





78,782













$





67,269













$





293,021













$





237,307













Adjustments:

























































Stock-based compensation expense













1,594

















1,135

















6,104

















4,687













Depreciation and amortization expense













6,063

















5,949

















24,138

















22,106













Non-GAAP gross profit









$





86,439













$





74,353













$





323,263













$





264,100













GAAP Gross margin













68.2





%













64.6





%













66.8





%













62.3





%









Non-GAAP gross margin













74.9





%













71.4





%













73.6





%













69.4





%































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)





























Three Months Ended





December 31,





















Year Ended





December 31,





















Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(in thousands)































































































Net income (loss)









$





4,671













$





(4,473





)









$





8,145













$





(47,325





)









Exclude: Provision for income taxes













246

















856

















921

















1,195













Income (loss) before taxes













4,917

















(3,617





)













9,066

















(46,130





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













2,910

















3,623

















13,150

















14,493













Impairment and write-off of intangible assets













124

















-

















286

















-













Stock-based compensation expense













12,107

















9,675

















47,235

















40,856













Transaction and acquisition-related costs



(1)















290

















-

















1,371

















(7





)









Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations



(2)















861

















1,133

















252

















5,541













Charitable contribution of stock













1,868

















1,667

















1,868

















1,667













Total net adjustments













18,160

















16,098

















64,162

















62,550













Non-GAAP income before taxes













23,077

















12,481

















73,228

















16,420













Non-GAAP tax expense



(3)











$





5,746













$





3,108













$





18,234













$





4,089













Non-GAAP net income









$





17,331













$





9,373













$





54,994













$





12,331





































































Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic













205,223,697

















203,517,119

















206,096,505

















201,887,669













Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted













207,252,025

















207,367,561

















209,158,393

















205,579,485





































































GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic









$





0.02













$





(0.02





)









$





0.04













$





(0.23





)









GAAP Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted









$





0.02













$





(0.02





)









$





0.04













$





(0.23





)

































































Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic









$





0.08













$





0.05













$





0.27













$





0.06













Non-GAAP basic net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted









$





0.08













$





0.05













$





0.26













$





0.06





































































GAAP income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted









$





0.02













$





(0.02





)









$





0.04













$





(0.23





)









Amortization of acquired intangible assets













0.01

















0.02

















0.06

















0.07













Impairment and write-off of intangible assets













-

















-

















-

















-













Stock-based compensation expense













0.06

















0.05

















0.23

















0.20













Transaction and acquisition-related costs



(1)















-

















-

















0.01

















-













Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations



(2)















-

















0.01

















-

















0.03













Charitable contribution of stock













0.01

















0.01

















0.01

















0.01













Provision for income taxes













(0.03





)













(0.01





)













(0.08





)













(0.01





)









Adjustment to fully diluted earnings per share













0.01

















(0.01





)













(0.01





)













(0.01





)









Non-GAAP diluted income per common share









$





0.08













$





0.05













$





0.26













$





0.06



































AvidXchange Holdings, Inc.









Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (Continued)





































Three Months Ended





December 31,

























Year Ended





December 31,





















Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

















2024





















2023





















2024





















2023





















(in thousands)































































































Net income (loss)









$





4,671













$





(4,473





)









$





8,145













$





(47,325





)









Depreciation and amortization













8,677

















9,397

















36,284

















35,912













Impairment and write-off intangible assets













124

















-

















286

















-













Interest income













(4,595





)













(6,070





)













(22,973





)













(20,890





)









Interest expense













2,057

















3,413

















11,331

















13,519













Provision for income taxes













246

















856

















921

















1,195













Stock-based compensation expense













12,107

















9,675

















47,235

















40,856













Transaction and acquisition-related costs



(1)















290

















-

















1,371

















(7





)









Non-recurring items not indicative of ongoing operations



(2)















861

















1,133

















252

















5,541













Charitable contribution of stock













1,868

















1,667

















1,868

















1,667













Adjusted EBITDA









$





26,306













$





15,598













$





84,720













$





30,468



































As of and for the Year Ending December 31,





















Annual Metrics













2024





















2023





















2022



















Total payment volume (in millions)









$





83,842













$





75,922













$





68,202













Transactions













79,123,540

















75,330,634

















70,168,806













Buyers



(4)















8,500

















8,000

















7,400













Suppliers paid over the past 5 years













1,350,000

















1,200,000

















965,000



























(1)



(1) For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, this amount is comprised of debt issuance costs written-off related to the repayment of the Company's term loan.











(2)



(2) For the year ended December 31, 2024, this amount includes $1,157 of severance costs and a net benefit of $1,808 of response costs incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident that was detected in April 2023 in addition to $707 of net costs related to lease abandonment and other real estate related amounts. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, this amount is primarily comprised of $1,880 of restructuring costs, $507 of insurance recoveries related to the cybersecurity incident that was detected in April 2023, and $176 benefit from the adjustment of accruals related to costs incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident. For the year ended December 31, 2023, this amount is primarily comprised of $3,698 of response costs, including professional services and legal fees, incurred in connection with the cybersecurity incident, net of insurance recoveries and $1,880 of restructuring costs.











(3)



(3) Non-GAAP tax expense is based on the Company's blended tax rate of 24.9 in periods the Company has Non-GAAP income before tax. In periods the Company is in a non-GAAP loss position, tax expense is based on GAAP tax expense.











(4)



(4) Excludes Create-a-Check customers







