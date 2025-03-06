AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. Management to Present at Wolfe FinTech Forum 2025 in New York

AvidXchange will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2025 on March 12, with a live webcast available.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. announced that its management team will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2025 in New York City on March 12, 2025, at 8:10 AM ET. The event will be available to stream live on the company's investor relations website, with a replay accessible for a limited time afterward. AvidXchange specializes in accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses, serving over 8,500 companies and facilitating payments to more than 1.35 million suppliers in the past five years. For further details on AvidXchange’s solutions, visit their website.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the Wolfe FinTech Forum 2025 in New York, NY on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 8:10 AM ET.





A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at





https://ir.avidxchange.com/





. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time.







About AvidXchange™







AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,500 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,350,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit



www.AvidXchange.com



.







Investor Contact:







Subhaash Kumar









skumar1@avidxchange.com









813-760-2309



