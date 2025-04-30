AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) ending at $8.13, denoting a -0.73% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.87% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.06, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.74 million, up 3.92% from the year-ago period.

AVDX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $457.33 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +4.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 31.5. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.51.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 141, placing it within the bottom 44% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

