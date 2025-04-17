AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) closed the most recent trading day at $7.60, moving -1.94% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.13%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 7.96% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and falling behind the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $109.74 million, showing a 3.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $457.33 million, indicating changes of 0% and +4.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.81. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.35.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (AVDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

